ISDH: 1,567 more COVID-19 cases, 65 more deaths; 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals at 16.3%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,567 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Jan. 29 and Feb. 1.

A total of 629,903 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 65 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 23 and Feb. 1.

A total of 9,677 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 377 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 16.3%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 8.1%.

There are currently 1,624 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 7,067,175 tests have been administered to 2,968,591 individuals.

A total of 586,937 Hoosiers have received their first vaccine dosage. ISDH says 155,362 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 409,636 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 103,572,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 57,502,000 recoveries and more than 2,243,400 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 29, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.