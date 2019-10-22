ISDH reports Indiana’s first flu-related death of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) says one person has now died due to the flu in Marion County.

According to ISDH, this is the first flu-related death of the 2019-2020 flu season.

“This is a tragic reminder that we should never underestimate how serious the flu can be,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “Vaccination is the best defense against influenza, so please make sure you and your loved ones receive a flu shot.”

Common signs of the flu include:

fever of 100° Fahrenheit or greater

headache

fatigue

cough

muscle aches

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

The department recommends that anyone 6 months and older get a flu shot.