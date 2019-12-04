IHSAA: Southport HS basketball team may participate in tournament, coach suspended

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Southport High School boys basketball team may participate in the 2020 IHSAA tournament.

While the team may not participate in the tournament, the boys’ basketball coach, Eric Brand, will be suspended from January 2020 to the end of the season.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the compromise with the school Wednesday morning.

The Southport boys basketball team had been penalized and banned from the tournament after it was discovered that their coach paid the tuition for a foreign-born player.

