ISP: 1 airlifted to hospital after passenger crashes into semi

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police responded to a crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle that left one person airlifted to the hospital.

The crash happened Tuesday around 8 a.m. on I-70 near the 23 mile-marker westbound. Police say Judith Minar, 78, of Brazil, IN, was driving a 2019 Honda, and attempted to merge onto I-70 westbound from the Brazil exit at the 23-mile-marker.

Police say Minar didn’t observe the 2023 Volvo semi driven by Troy Pina, 40, of Smyrna, GA, that was traveling westbound in the driving lane. Police say Minar’s vehicle sideswiped the semi. This caused a collision that forced the Honda into a spin, eventually coming to a stop facing east in the westbound driving lane.

Pina’s semi then traveled off the north side of I-70, rolling onto the driver’s side trapping Pina inside the truck.

When first responders arrived, Pina was removed from the truck and taken to a hospital by air transportation. Police did not say the conditions of those involved.