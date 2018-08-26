ISP: 16 cars involved in I-65 crash near Whiteland Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Emergency responders were working on a crash with as many as 16 vehicles involved on Aug. 25, 2018, on southbound I-65 near Whiteland Road. [ + - ] Video

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on I-65 near Whiteland involving as many as 16 vehicles, state police said on Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. between East County Road North and Exit 95, south of Whiteland Road.

According to Whiteland Police Department, several patients were in critical condition. ISP Sgt. John Perrine said around 11:30 p.m. that he had received reports of 10-15 people injured in the crash and that at least one medical helicopter had been called to the scene.

All lanes of southbound traffic were expected to be closed for at least two hours.

Police are asking that drivers seek alternate routes as emergency responders work.