ISP: Crash involving wrong-way driver closes WB I-74 in Decatur County

(INDOT Photo)
by: Kyle Bloyd
NEW POINT, Ind. (WISH) — State police say a crash involving a wrong-way driver has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 74 between Batesville and Greensburg.

Indiana State Police said the crash involves serious injuries and involves at least two vehicles.

The crash is near mile marker 143 as you approach the Decatur/Franklin county line.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says alternate routes should be sought and the road is expected to be closed until about 10 a.m.

No other information has been released.

