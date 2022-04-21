Local

ISP investigating after man shot by law enforcement in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Indiana State Police say the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in rural Brown County.

According to investigators, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Nashville Police Department were called to a residence due to a suicidal man.

Deputies say when the man pointed a gun, one of the responding law enforcement officers fired at least one shot, striking the man.

ISP has not said if the shot was fired by a Brown County Sheriff’s Office deputy or a Nashville Police Department officer.

ISP says the man was flown to Indianapolis with “potentially life-threatening injuries.” His name has not been released.

The name of the officer or deputy who fired the shot has not been released.

ISP will send the case to the Brown County prosecutor when the investigation is complete.