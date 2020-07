ISP investigating fatal crash on I-65 SB near Southport Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash on the city’s south side.

According to ISP, officers responded to a deadly crash on I-65 southbound near the Southport Road exit.

The left lane is now open, the lanes will be restricted for at least 2 hours while the investigation continues https://t.co/wgRCAh7RFH — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 28, 2020

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the fatal crash or if there were any other injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.