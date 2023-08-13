ISP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Rush County

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Rush County Sunday, police say.

At 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police dispatchers reported a serious crash involving a motorcycle near County Road 700 North and County Road 700 West. When troopers arrived to the scene, they found a man unconscious and unresponsive in the drainage ditch east of County Road 700 West.

Investigators believe the man was riding a motorcycle northbound on County Road 700 West. The rider failed to navigate the curve, ran off County Road 700 West, and down into the drainage ditch. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.

There were no other vehicles or injuries involved in the crash.

The Rush County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Steven William Hockmuth, 50, of Rushville, Indiana. Officials have notified Hockmuth’s family.