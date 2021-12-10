Local

ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bargersville

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Bargersville.

ISP says no officers were injured in the incident.

Officers with the Bargersville Police Department tried to stop a man on Thursday night. Officers said alcohol may have been a factor in the way he was driving. A vehicle pursuit and later a foot pursuit took place. Officers said the suspect displayed a weapon during the foot pursuit. Officers lost sight of the suspect but continued searching for several hours.

On Friday morning, Bargersville officers spotted the suspect again and another foot pursuit took place. Troopers with ISP also joined in the pursuit.

When located again, two officers fired at the suspect, striking him. ISP Sgt. John Perrine says shots were fired around 8:42 a.m.

The officers then rendered aid to the suspect. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

ISP says the suspect was armed but have not said if he pointed his weapon at officers.

ISP has not said which agency the officers who fired their weapons are with.

A release posted to Facebook on Friday morning by the Bargersville Police Department says the suspect identified himself to officers as Alejandro Pisano.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.