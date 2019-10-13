ISP invites public to pay respects to trooper who died in crash

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Sunday parked a patrol car in front of their Lafayette post to serve as a public memorial to a trooper who died after a Friday night crash.

People are invited to stop by and pay their respects at the ISP Post at 5921 State Road 43 North, West Lafayette, ISP said in a Sunday post on Facebook.

The deadly crash happened around 10:25 p.m. Friday on Old State Road 25 near Stair Road, near Prophetstown State Park between Lafayette and Delphi.

Indiana State Police trooper Peter Stephan died in a single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County Friday night. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

State police on Saturday identified Trooper Peter Stephan, 27, of Lafayette, as the victim of the crash. He served with Indiana State Police for four years.

Authorities said Stephan was traveling north on Old State Road 25 just south of Stair Road when his patrol car drove around a curve and left the east side of the road, rolled at least once and struck a utility pole.

Stephan was on his way to assist another trooper in Americus at the time of the crash, ISP said.