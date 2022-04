Local

ISP issues Silver Alert for missing Seymour man

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Seymour man.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 89-year-old Harold Wilson.

Investigators say he was last seen just after 6 a.m. Tuesday and was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Indiana license plate D586UB.

Wilson is 6’7″ and 220 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, call 911 or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 812-358-2141.