ISP: Man dies while handcuffed after crashing car

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Daleville police have asked ISP to investigate a man’s death after he was handcuffed while leaving the scene where he had crashed his car.

Daleville police and firefighters responded to the 233 mile marker of I-69 on Monday afternoon on a report of a car off the side of the road and into a tree.

They arrived to find Dion L. Crittle, 24, of St. Louis, Missouri, walking away from the crash and refusing to stop. An officer and a firefighter subdued Crittle and put him in handcuffs, ISP said.

Shortly after, officers saw that Crittle was unresponsive on the ground and he was rendered aid at the scene before being taken to IU Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, ISP said.

Daleville police asked ISP to investigate the incident. On Monday night, investigators had determined that Crittle was driving south on the southbound ramp from State Road 67 to I-69 when he left the roadway, went through a retaining fence and hit a tree.

Crittle’s cause of death on Monday was pending the results of an autopsy.