ISP: Multi-vehicle crash kills a motorcyclist on I-70

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A motorcyclist has died early Sunday morning due to a serious multi-vehicle crash involving a semi truck that caught fire, closing eastbound and westbound traffic lanes for roughly seven hours, according to Indiana State Police.

According to ISP, at 11:59 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 97 miler marker.

A semi truck that was involved in the crash caught fire closing both eastbound and westbound lanes, police say.

According to ISP, upon arrival of first responders, Mark Webster, 47, from Richmond was found lying in the roadway. The man died at the scene, police say.

Police believe a pick-up truck pulling a car trailer had broken down in the right lane of I-70. Police say there are no emergency shoulders on this area due to construction.

According to ISP, a motorcyclist struck the back of the car trailer and was ejected into the left lane. Another eastbound car then struck the motorcycle and the motorcyclist. Shortly after the second impact, a semi-truck struck the motorcycle in the roadway causing the motorcycle and the semi to catch on fire. The driver of the semi truck was able to get out of the vehicle prior to the fire.

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for roughly seven hours while the crash was investigated and the wreckage was removed, according to ISP.

The westbound lanes were closed while the semi truck was engulfed, due to the proximity of the fire to the westbound traffic, police say.

Police confirm drivers of other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.

According to ISP, the westbound lanes were reopened at 1:55 a.m.