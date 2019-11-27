ISP stepping up patrols as drivers hit the road for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drivers may see more Indiana State Police troopers as they hit the roads over the Thanksgiving holiday period. The increased patrols are part of an effort to crack down on dangerous driving over the holidays.

It’s part of the national Operation CARE, or Combined Accident Reduction Effort.

“Essentially it’s targeted enforcement, specific to those violations that commonly cause crashes,” Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said. “Speeding, following too closely.”

Perrine added a reminder to wear your seat belt. Indiana State law says everyone in the car must buckle up or risk receiving a ticket.

“If the backseat passenger is over 16, then they would get the ticket. If the backseat passenger is under 16, then the driver will get the ticket,” Perrine said.

According to ISP, in 2018 during the Thanksgiving period, 12 people died on Indiana roads.

Police also remind motorists to exercise common sense driving tips, like using turn signals and obeying the speed limit. A basic speeding ticket could cost drivers up to $200.

“Every police officer has discretion. They have different thresholds where they would stop a car. But there’s nothing legally that binds them to that threshold. One mile an hour over the speed limit could be considered speeding,” Perrine said.

Perrine also encourages drivers not to get behind the wheel when they are really tired.

“Driving fatigued is very similar to driving drunk. You lose your ability to process information quickly. By doing that, you’re putting yourself at risk and other drivers at risk as well,” Perrine said.

Federal money is paying ISP trooper overtime for the extra patrols, outside of their regular hours.

“We’re asking everybody to do their part and drive safely this weekend so there are no empty seats at anybody’s dinner table on Thanksgiving,” Perrine said.

Here are other safety tips from Indiana State Police:

Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel a long distance. A fatigued driver is a dangerous driver and often mimics the driving behavior of an impaired driver.

Avoid driving distracted. Please don’t use your cellphone while driving.

Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane on multiple lane highways.

Always follow other motorists at a safe distance.

Obey all speed limits and use your turn signals.

Ensure everyone is buckled up.

Don’t drink and drive.

If you have plans to consume alcohol, please ensure you have a plan to get you and your family home safely.

According to Perrine, the extra patrols begin Wednesday statewide.