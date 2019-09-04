ISP to hold press conference, provide update on missing 10-year-old

Police on Sept. 1, 2019, were seeking information on the location of 10-year-old Skylea Carmack, missing from Gas City, Indiana. (Provided Photo/ISP)

GAS CITY, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana State Police are set to hold a press conference to provide updates on a missing 10-year-old girl Wednesday morning.

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday night for Skylea Rayn Carmack, 10, who was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday in Gas City.

Her parents reported her disappearance to Gas City police. Police describe the girl as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a black T-shirt with an emblem of Mario and Luigi, black pants with a red or cherry design, and teal Converse high-top tennis shoes. She was also wearing blue and silver nail polish.

The press conference is set to get underway at 9:30 a.m.

Watch the entire press conference on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.