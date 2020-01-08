ISP trooper injured in Hendricks County crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a crash in Hendricks County Wednesday morning.

According to ISP, the single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Vestal Road and 300 South sometime between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

The trooper’s vehicle went off the road on the west side of the intersection and went into the treeline.

Police said prior to the crash, the trooper had turned around to possibly stop someone for a traffic violation.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.