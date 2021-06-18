Local

ISP trooper involved in Shelby County crash; hospitalized in serious condition

by: Adam Staten
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana State Police trooper is in serious condition following a crash in Shelby County Friday morning.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper was assisting a construction crew on I-74 around 2:45 a.m. when the trooper’s vehicle was struck.

Police said the trooper is in serious condition but was alert and conscious during transportation to the hospital.

The other driver is suspected of operating while intoxicated, according to ISP.

The crash remains under investigation.

