ISP trooper uses hammer to save woman trapped in sinking vehicle

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police trooper used a hammer to bust out a window, saving a woman that was trapped in a submerged vehicle.

On Friday afternoon, ISP Sergeant Stephen Wheeles was sent to a crash where a woman was trapped inside of a vehicle that was in water.

He arrived near State Road 11 and County Road 800 East in Jackson County to find the sinking car.

The driver, 23-year-old Megan Fleetwood of Jeffersonville, was trapped.

Wheeles was handed a hammer from another person on the scene. He used it to bash out the back window and pull Fleetwood to safety.

She was taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. Wheeles went to the hospital with hand and arm injuries.