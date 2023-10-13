Israel-Hamas war brings dueling rallies to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since the terrorist group Hamas on Saturday launched attacks on Israel, Palestinian Hoosiers protesting Israeli aggression on Thursday were out in full force in downtown Indianapolis around Monument Circle.

Malkah Bird with Jewish Voice for Peace said, “We don’t believe that Palestinian people should be forced out of their homes, face demolition, bombing.”

Bird says he’s standing in solidarity with Palestinians because, as a Jew, she believes oppression against all people is wrong.

The Palestinian protesters weren’t alone Thursday evening in their rally on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. Hoosier Jews and supporters of Israel also showed up.

Yanive Shmoel says he’s angry Palestinian protesters haven’t condemned these terrorist attacks. “Many of them have their faces covered. Maybe that’s something that shows they have a little bit of shame.”

Ferras Abdalla, a Palestinian-American, says he doesn’t think what Hamas did was right. “It was brutal, I’m not going to lie. I know it was in response to many things that had happened previous. An attack on any civilian is wrong. That’s why I feel Israel is more in the wrong because they are they higher power there.”

Schmoel, who has family in Israel, says the Hamas attacks that targeted women and children crossed the line with him. “We also want a free Palestine. We want a peaceful Palestine. It could be a beautiful place, but I used to believe in these things until a few days ago.”

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Ahmad D. Alogla was arrested during the rallies and preliminarily charged with battery, but no additional details were provided. IMPD says the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide if that person will be criminally charged.