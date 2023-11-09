It’s Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyHumane and the Indiana Coalition of Animal Welfare Professionals are using this week to encourage Hoosiers to adopt a shelter pet.

Adopt a Hoosier Shelter Pet Week started last Sunday and runs through this weekend. The goal of this, according to the Coalition, is to bring awareness to the growing problem of pet homelessness and the crisis shelters are facing.

Shelters and rescue groups are dealing with an overwhelming amount of animals entering the system. The Coalition says the increased intake and decreased adoptions are driven by inflation and the rising costs of pet food and supplies.

This is causing shelters to become overwhelmed, and therefore having to euthanize healthy pets to make space. The group, Shelter Animals Count, says this is reversing decades of work to save the lives of healthy adoptable pets.

“The crisis shelters are facing does not originate within the shelters,” said Stephanie Filer, executive director of Shelter Animals Count. “Shelters need help now more than ever. This is a community problem that requires a community solution.”

IndyHumane annually helps find homes for more than 3,000 cats and dogs. They share their resources with Indianapolis Animal Care Services and smaller shelters, rescues, and grassroots animal welfare organizations in the community.

IndyHumane shared these tips for people looking to adopt during this special event. Its website offers advice to the community on how to help the adoption crisis, along with tips on special offers when you do adopt:

Available animals can be viewed online, adoption fees vary.

November is National Adopt A Senior Pet Month. All pets 8 years and older have a $50 reduction in adoption fees!

IndyHumane’s adoption center at 7929 N Michigan Road is open: Tuesday – Friday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Check out IndyHumane’s website to learn more.