It’s going to be hot! Follow these tips to beat the heat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer doesn’t start for another eight days, but dangerously hot weather is already here.

With a heat advisory in place Monday for much of the state and highs in the 90s expected through Thursday, it will be a struggle to stay cool.

The National Weather Service says there are a few ways to deal with dangerous heat:

Stay in an air-conditioned place as much as possible

If there’s no air conditioning at home, go to a mall, public library, or cooling center

Drink plenty of water, avoiding sugary drinks and sodas

Limit outdoor activity and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning

Wear loose, light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen and sunglasses

Check on elderly or ill friends and neighbors

Never leave pets or children inside a vehicle

Learn the signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. The people at highest risk include infants and young children, people over the age of 65, people who work or exercise outdoors, and people who are ill.

Most heat-related illnesses occur because of overexposure to heat or over-exercising, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pets can also be affected by hot weather. Scorching surfaces can burn a dog’s paws. To find out if the ground is too hot to walk on, place your hand on the pavement for 10 seconds, the American Kennel Club says. If it’s too hot for a hand, it’s too hot for a dog.

Need to find a cooling center? Visit the Indiana 2-1-1 website for a list of locations.