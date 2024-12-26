It’s National Candy Cane Day!

(112222 Boston, MA): Lukas Jones,4, enjoys a candy cane as he wait for the annual gift of an evergreen Christmas tree from Nova Scotia to arrive on the Boston Common Tuesday,November 22, 2022 in Boston, MA. The 45-foot white spruce was donated by a landowner on Christmas Island and continues a tradition started in 1971 and commemorates 105 years of friendship after the people of Boston provided emergency assistance when Halifax,was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in 1917.(Photo By Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Christmas has come and gone, but the celebration continues — and this celebration calls specifically for something you may have found in your stocking.

Thursday is National Candy Cane Day. It’s observed every year on the day after Christmas, Dec. 26.

Peppermint candy has been around for centuries, but candy canes are a bit more modern.

One popular tale traces the candy cane to Germany, where a 17th century choirmaster needed a way to keep children calm during Christmas services and asked a candymaker for help. Legend says the candy’s crook was added to symbolize the shepherds that visited the infant Jesus.

While it’s not entirely clear when candy canes became a beloved holiday treat, a cookbook written in 1844 includes a recipe for peppermint candy sticks with colored stripes.

Candy canes were originally white, according to one source, and the traditional red stripes didn’t appear until the 19th century. That’s around the same time people in the U.S. started hanging the candies on Christmas trees. In 1882, a publication called “Babyland” described a Christmas tree decorated with “tall, twisted candy canes,” popcorn balls, ribbons, and dolls.

Candy canes surged in popularity in the 20th century, and by the end of 1950s, one company in Georgia was producing 1.8 million sticks of the red-and-white peppermint candy each day.

Today, candy canes are the top-selling non-chocolate candy in the month of December, with 1.76 billion produced in the United States each year.