IU Bloomington: Man barricades himself inside Indiana Memorial Union Hotel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man barricaded himself inside the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel Monday evening, Indiana University Bloomington said in a Tweet.

The school advised everyone to “stay away from the area” and “follow official instructions.” No further information regarding the situation was immediately available.

Students were made aware of the situation just after 9 p.m. when IU Bloomington tweeted that a “dangerous situation” was occurring near the Indiana Memorial Union.

IU Bloomington Alert! A dangerous situation is occurring near the Indiana Memorial Union. Stay away from the area. Update to follow. Call 911 with any info. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) January 4, 2022

This story is breaking and will be updated.