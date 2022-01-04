Local

IU Bloomington: Man barricades himself inside Indiana Memorial Union Hotel

by: Jacey Crawford
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man barricaded himself inside the Indiana Memorial Union Hotel Monday evening, Indiana University Bloomington said in a Tweet.

The school advised everyone to “stay away from the area” and “follow official instructions.” No further information regarding the situation was immediately available.

Students were made aware of the situation just after 9 p.m. when IU Bloomington tweeted that a “dangerous situation” was occurring near the Indiana Memorial Union.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy home of late businesswoman Christel DeHaan on the market for $14M

Local /

Man killed in east-side shooting

Crime Watch 8 /

ISDH shortens school isolation policy

Coronavirus /

Apple has become the world’s first $3 trillion company

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.