IU Bloomington warns students of armed person near campus

UPDATE: Indiana University Police Department said police are at the end of the storm drain run near Dunn Meadow. They confirmed in a Twitter post around 1 p.m. Tuesday that the area is contained, but they’re still asking people in Franklin Hall to shelter and others to avoid the area. Police say other areas of campus are not affected.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University Bloomington say an armed subject has entered the storm drain off campus near 1st and Walnut streets.

According to a post from their Twitter page, people should avoid the area around Dunn Meadow near Indiana Ave.

Their Twitter also says students living in Franklin Hall should shelter inside.

IUB update: IU Police continue to monitor the situation near Dunn Meadow and Indiana Ave. Franklin Hall continue to shelter in place. Others avoid the area. — Indiana University Police Department (@IUpolice) September 20, 2022

Avoid the area near the intersection of 6th Street and Indiana Avenue and near Franklin Hall. — IU Bloomington (@IUBloomington) September 20, 2022