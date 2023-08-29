IU expert warns of possible ‘tripledemic’ this fall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As fall approaches, some healthcare experts are sounding the alarm about the potential threat of a “tripledemic” of COVID-19, influenza, and RSV.

Thomas Duszynski, a clinical professor at Indiana University, says the three major viruses could place a huge burden on the country’s health care system. He adds that COVID-19 hospitalizations are already rising in the U.S.

Duszynski estimates that this fall, the U.S. could see 58,000 and 80,000 RSV-related hospitalizations in children under five and up to 160,000 hospitalizations in adults 65 and older. He adds that the flu could result in a whopping 140,000 – 700,000 hospitalizations nationwide.

“With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations already starting to increase, RSV and flu season generally starting in September, all three represent a serious risk of hospitalization, being admitted to the ICU, or even dying, especially among those with a compromised, immature, or weakened immune system,” said Duszynski.

Professor Duszynski emphasized the importance of early vaccination to give the body time to build immunity. He also suggests people stay home when unwell, wash their hands, and be cautious at in-door gatherings, particularly for high-risk individuals.

