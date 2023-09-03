IU has record nursing enrollment, but shortage remains

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University announced 381 students enrolled in its school of nursing across its three campuses in Bloomington, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne.

It’s the largest cohort in the 109-year history of the school.

“I think retirements are on everyone’s minds as the average age of nurses have gotten older. Nurses are thinking about retirement in the next two to five years,” said Robin Newhouse, Dean of the IU School of Nursing in Indianapolis.

Many professionals left the industry at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Newhouse thinks the role nurses played during the pandemic inspired people to join the profession.

“It had the effect on people that wanted to come into nursing that experienced the pandemic and saw the role of nursing, the primacy of the relationship, the science of nursing, and wanted to come in,” said Newhouse.

It will take about three years and 900 practice hours before these nurses can graduate. 1,335 undergraduate students are returning for the fall semester throughout all three campuses.

“There are education opportunities for nurses that want to educate the next generation of nurses,” said Newhouse.

Dean Newhouse says 95% of IU nursing graduates apply for licensure in the State of Indiana. IU also offers an accelerated track that takes about 16 months for those who already hold a college degree in another field of study.