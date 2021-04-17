Local

IU Health clinical psychologist gives advice on how to cope with grief

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, joined News 8’s Brenna Donnelly to provide suggestions on how to cope with the grief caused by the mass shooting at a FedEx facility.

Henderson discussed the importance of validating emotions, how to manage anger and resources that are available.

  • National Alliance on Mental Illness hotline: 1-800-950-6264
  • National Suicide Prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255
  • Be Well Indiana crisis hotline: 211
  • Crisis text line: text HOME to 741741

