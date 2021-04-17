IU Health clinical psychologist gives advice on how to cope with grief

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, joined News 8’s Brenna Donnelly to provide suggestions on how to cope with the grief caused by the mass shooting at a FedEx facility.
Henderson discussed the importance of validating emotions, how to manage anger and resources that are available.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness hotline: 1-800-950-6264
- National Suicide Prevention hotline: 1-800-273-8255
- Be Well Indiana crisis hotline: 211
- Crisis text line: text HOME to 741741