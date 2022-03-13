Local

IU Health, facing profit questions, gives med school $416M

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University Health has quietly donated $416 million to the Indiana University School of Medicine.

The move comes as the state’s largest hospital system faces pressure to lower its prices and profits.

The donation wasn’t announced by either institution, but the Indianapolis Business Journal reports that it was noted as a “contribution to a related entity” in IU Health’s financial statements issued this month.

An IU Health critic says the donation appeared aimed at making the hospital system’s 2021 profits drop below $1 billion.

IU Health says the large contribution allows it to support IU’s medical school “in a more meaningful way.”