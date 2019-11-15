IU Health hospital uses lights to sanitize patient rooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever wanted to just hit a switch and watch all the bacteria in a room disappear?

That’s the new reality for IU Health’s latest cleaning system. They’re using light to sanitize patient rooms.

It may sound strange, but they’re not just pointing a flashlight at the room and saying it’s clean. They use ultraviolet light that specifically burns DNA to make sure there’s no chance of bacteria sticking around.

When the lights come to life on the giant Surfacide cylinders, they start scanning the room as their ultraviolet light targets DNA to zap away until there’s no life left.

“So essentially the strand will fold in on itself and collapse and the bacteria will no longer be able to replicate,” said William Snyderman, IU Health Methodist senior infection preventionist.

Medical staff say it would burn a human slightly, which is why a room needs to be vacant for the scan to happen.

The lights aren’t replacing good old-fashioned cleaning. The lights come in after the room is scrubbed down to take care of any remaining bacteria that could harm other patients and provide and extra layer of safety.

“It kills so many supergerms. We call them ‘superbugs,'” said Don Briggs, environmental services manager. “Bugs that you can’t see, bugs that the environmental service person that goes in to clean the room manually can’t kill with the chemicals. It’s basically a chemical-free system.”

Health care acquired infections are a big issue in hospitals. So when it comes to life-threatening diseases, they want to make sure there’s as little a chance as possible that it continues to live.

“It’s a big problem nationally,” Snyderman said. “There’s about 1.7 million each year that get infections while they’re here at a hospital receiving care. We have made progress on that as a nation, but there’s still a lot of work to be done on it.”

While the light won’t kill all germs, medical staff say it will kill over 99%. With their two sets of lights, they can make the hospital a truly safer place for care.

“With technology, I thought it was fantastic,” Briggs said. “We needed it here, and I think moving forward a lot of health care organizations will probably end up using it.”

The lights have been in use at IU Health for about a year. While they’re big and bulky, future UV systems could fit into normal room lights to sanitize vacant rooms without having to set up towers of lights.