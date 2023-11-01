Search
IU Health opens nutrition hub to tackle food insecurity

by: Brittany Noble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health Methodist Hospital is having its ribbon cutting ceremony for its new nutrition hub on Wednesday.

Officials hope they can tackle food insecurity in the local patient population, and call it a first step in a new “food-as-medicine” program that will help reduce heart disease risks in Marion County.

Doctors are showing “food as medicine,” to help patients heal faster by prescribing specific nutritious foods.

Eligible patients can pre-order healthy food through a mobile app and then pick the items up from refrigerated lockers.

