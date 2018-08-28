IU Health to allow tattoos in modified dress code

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Photo of IU Health logo. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indiana University Health has modified their dress code policy this spring in an effort to modernize the workplace environment.

IU Health said that the changes are made to help "create an environment where our team members are personally valued, professionally invested and inspired by the work, our patients and colleagues."

Some of the notable changes include:

"Non-traditional" hair colors.

Earrings, ear gauges and nose studs are allowed but not to be larger than 10 millimeters.

Tattoos are now permitted. If tattoos are deemed to be offensive, they must be covered.

Chief HR Officer at IU Health released a statement on the changes: