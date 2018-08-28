IU Health to allow tattoos in modified dress code
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indiana University Health has modified their dress code policy this spring in an effort to modernize the workplace environment.
IU Health said that the changes are made to help "create an environment where our team members are personally valued, professionally invested and inspired by the work, our patients and colleagues."
Some of the notable changes include:
- "Non-traditional" hair colors.
- Earrings, ear gauges and nose studs are allowed but not to be larger than 10 millimeters.
- Tattoos are now permitted. If tattoos are deemed to be offensive, they must be covered.
Chief HR Officer at IU Health released a statement on the changes:
We’ve updated traditional workplace policies in the past year to give nurses and other employees greater flexibility on the job and in their career paths. Our caregivers have embraced the new dress code. And, overwhelmingly, patients are supportive of the changes and comfortable with them.
