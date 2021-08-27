Local

IU Health to temporarily suspend some inpatient surgeries, procedures

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health announced Thursday it plans to temporarily suspend half of all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures starting Monday.

As COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations surge across the state, IU Health will temporarily suspend 50% of all inpatient elective surgeries and procedures throughout the system, beginning Monday, Aug. 30. The move is needed to alleviate some of the enormous pressure our care teams are under and to reserve inpatient space for those who need it most. Elective surgery patients (non-emergent, non-urgent) are being notified now and will be rescheduled about three weeks out.”

Statement from Indiana University Health

