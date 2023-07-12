IU Health wants to address food insecurity in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health is calling for change to address food insecurity across Indianapolis.

IU Health sues communities are raising concerns about food deserts and how it’s hurting children. While the hope is to see the problem fixed soon, IU Health says it might take a while to eliminate food insecurity, but they’re working closely with local organizations that can help bring meaningful changes among children.

“Nutrition plays a part in every piece of their life, so attention, sleep, social stuff, school, and behavior,” Taylor Parrish, a registered dietitian at Riley Hospital for Children, said.

According to Feeding America, nearly one in every five children in Marion County faces food insecurity, and it’s ranked one of the least healthiest counties in the state.

Parrish says it starts with the parents.

“Part of the lack of education is just adults and how we respond with food, what our relationship is with food, so we never stop trying new foods. I still try new foods as a dietitian, and as a mom,” Parrish said.

“It can seem so complicated, but it’s really not. How do you teach people about that?” Parrish says.

That’s where IU Health is stepping in.

They’re getting together with organizations, such as the Flanner House, Ivy Tech, and the Indianapolis Children’s Museum to help fill in the gap.

Jamal Smith, Director of Government Affairs at IU Health, says a child’s diet has the potential to shave years off their lives.

“Active kids become active adults and the verses is also true. That impact that you have in terms of your nutritional intake as a young person certainly contributes to the impact of your livelihood as you get older,” Smith said.

Smith says there are some ideas to help solve food insecurity.

“Grocery stores, versions of grocery stores, and the produce of the retail that those grocery stores would have, urban farming, and food pantries are ideas that are constantly tossed out,” Smith said.

He is hopeful that new changes are on the horizon.

“It is an ‘as soon as possible’ kind of timeline for us, and we understand the urgency of it for sure,” Smith said.

IU Health says they will continue to have conversations with communities so that we can have a healthier future.