IU launches systemwide climate action planning committee

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The chair of a new Indiana University climate panel on Tuesday said the task at hand is important enough to necessitate a multicampus approach.

In more than a decade as IU’s vice president of capital planning and facilities, Tom Morrison has overseen more than $1 billion worth of renovations to buildings on the Bloomington campus dating back more than a century. He said buildings are by far the largest emitters of greenhouse gases on any college campus.

“When you think about a university campus, there are academic buildings, there are research buildings, there are student centers and there are residence halls,” he said. “And the residence halls tend to utilize quite a bit of energy because that’s where the students live.”

Last week, IU officials announced they had formed a climate action planning committee to develop systemwide strategies for cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The panel consists of 20 faculty, staff and students representing the flagship campus in Bloomington and IUPUI as well as IU’s regional campuses. Most of them have a background in earth sciences. Morrison is the chair.

“I think it’s a very exciting effort, it’s a very exciting group because the task at hand is so important,” he said. “We have been working at this for several years and to have now a group of experts working with us to try to take those next steps is an exciting development for the university.”

Morrison said building renovations almost certainly will figure prominently in the committee’s work. He said upgrades on the Bloomington campus such as LED lighting, double-pane windows and skylights have cut emissions there by a third since 2007. Other areas of interest include transportation, campus lighting and expanded use of renewable energy sources. Morrison said campus climate action will even extend to woodland management, such as replacing every tree on campus that dies or adding trees where none currently exist.