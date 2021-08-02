Local

IU McKinney Law professor: There’s money available to renters

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The federal eviction moratorium put in place last year officially expired on Saturday after lawmakers failed to reach a deal before time ran out at midnight. Now, federal leaders are looking to states to help people facing evictions.

Indiana received $371 million in CARES Act money to help pay rent and utilities, and only a fraction of that has been distributed, according to the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

Indiana University McKinney School of Law professor Fran Quigley said that Indiana court system should press pause on future evictions and use the funds available to get landlords paid.

“The money that’s available will go to the landlords, and the landlords have the opportunity to get not just current rent, but back rent from these programs.” said Quigley. “The money is sitting there. So what we would like to do is, if a landlord does seek eviction, for the courts to say, ‘Hey, that money is available … you can get the money that you’re owed — that you’re entitled to as a landlord — and the tenant — the families — can stay in their homes.'”

To learn more, Quigley said struggling renters can go indyrent.org or dial 211 to get connected with the assistance programs.