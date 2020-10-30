IU professor leaves after sexual harassment allegation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP/WISH) — An Indiana University professor accused of sexual harassment has left the school.

IU announced Friday that Murray McGibbon, who had been an associate professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance, no longer is with the university.

Josh Hogan, an IU junior, had accused McGibbon of sexual harassment in 2018. The Indiana Daily Student newspaper published an article this week detailing Hogan’s accusations against McGibbon and a resulting 2019 investigation under the Title IX federal civil rights law.

The The Herald Times reports the article said the investigation found McGibbon sexually harassed Hogan in 2018 and revealed a “concerning pattern.”

IU spokesperson Chuck Carney issued the following statement to News 8 on Friday:

