IU professor leaves after sexual harassment allegation

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP/WISH) — An Indiana University professor accused of sexual harassment has left the school.
IU announced Friday that Murray McGibbon, who had been an associate professor in the Department of Theatre, Drama, and Contemporary Dance, no longer is with the university.
Josh Hogan, an IU junior, had accused McGibbon of sexual harassment in 2018. The Indiana Daily Student newspaper published an article this week detailing Hogan’s accusations against McGibbon and a resulting 2019 investigation under the Title IX federal civil rights law.
The The Herald Times reports the article said the investigation found McGibbon sexually harassed Hogan in 2018 and revealed a “concerning pattern.”
IU spokesperson Chuck Carney issued the following statement to News 8 on Friday:
Following reports regarding previous investigations into the actions of an IU faculty member earlier this week, the Indiana University Office of Institutional Equity received new allegations and began a new investigation, placing the faculty member on administrative leave. In the wake of these new allegations, the faculty member has decided to leave Indiana University, effective immediately. We appreciate our students both current and past bringing forward new information.
Indiana University takes very seriously any and all reports of sexual misconduct, including harassment and discrimination, and we continue to respond promptly and appropriately when such misconduct is brought to our attention. IU imposed several disciplinary sanctions on the faculty member deemed appropriate based on the information known at the time. With the faculty member’s departure from the university, the formal investigation is closed but the Office of Institutional Equity will continue to look into and respond to allegations brought to our attention.