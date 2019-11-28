IU professor stands by his social media comments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indiana University professor is defending comments he made on social media that upset many.

Kelley School of Business Professor Eric Rasmusen responded Wednesday to a series of questions News 8 asked him.

“Bloomington is interesting because it is front line on the cultural wars. We have a powerful gay community here and lots of county folk who have been here for 200 years, so that makes for a lively scene,” Rasmusen said.

Rasmusen has angered many in the, what he calls, powerful gay community, with statements like homosexuals should not teach grade and high school.

He is a self-proclaimed conservative and Christian. Many of his social media comments have angered his colleagues, which he says helps spur debate.

“Also, in economics, we expect vigorous debate and objection and critique and we think that is a good thing because it helps us find the weaknesses in what we write so we can improve them,” said Rasmusen.

The university has stated Rasmusen’s personal social media comments are protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and they can not fire him. Some students are concerned the comments from the professor could damage the reputation of the Kelley School of Business .

Rasmusen called his dean and the provost his opponents. He continued to say his comments are driving debate, whether people like it or not.

“Even if you disagree with me as to whether it is good for the university to have one conservative professor, however wrong he may be, alongside the thousand liberal professors however right you think they are, maybe diversity is actually a good thing for students…right,” Rasmusen said.

The university has given students the option to opt out of Rasmusen’s classes, some of which are required for graduation.

Rasmusen said he welcomes a face-to-face conversation with anyone who disagrees with him.