IU: Revenue from beer, wine sales at Memorial Stadium up, alcohol-related incidents down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – Indiana University said a pilot beer and wine program at Memorial Stadium has resulted in some positive findings.

According to the school, beer and wines sales actually exceeded the school’s projected figures.

During the 2019 football season, total gross revenue from alcohol sales was more than $470,000 and of that, the school made a little over $200,000.

“Our main goal with this initiative was to enhance the gameday experience for our fans and to reduce alcohol-related incidents in and around the stadium, and we succeeded on both fronts,” said Indiana University Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Fred Glass. “In addition to those positive results, we are also pleased to be able to support substance use prevention programming for all students on the Bloomington campus from the proceeds of this program.”

Additionally, the school said alcohol-related incidents fell significantly during the 2019 football season with 40 such instances. That’s compared to the last three years where the school average of 59 alcohol-related instances.

“Controlled alcohol sales not only enhance the game day experience, they assist our public safety officials by reducing binge drinking by fans prior to coming into the venue. We were impressed with the overall care, detail and safety of this pilot program,” said Associate Vice President for Public Safety and Institutional Assurance and Superintendent for Public Safety Benjamin Hunter.