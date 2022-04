Local

Dean at IU law school to step down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An announcement was made Thursday that Austen Parrish will be stepping down as dean at the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

Parrish plans to take on the same position at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, on Aug. 3.

Parrish noted he’s received great support from IU for eight years.

His last day will be early July.