IU student found dead at off-campus residence

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana University student was found dead at a residence off campus, according to the school.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a location on Varsity Lane for a welfare check of a 20-year-old woman, the Bloomington Police Department said.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Mia Roy. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The school said there is no evidence of foul play or self-harm.

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the situation.