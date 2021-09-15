Local

IU student found dead at off-campus residence

(Provided Photo/Indiana University)
by: Adam Staten
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana University student was found dead at a residence off campus, according to the school.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, around 7:30 p.m., police were called to a location on Varsity Lane for a welfare check of a 20-year-old woman, the Bloomington Police Department said.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has identified her as Mia Roy. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The school said there is no evidence of foul play or self-harm.

The Bloomington Police Department is investigating the situation.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NASCAR adds Gateway, returns Homestead to playoffs for 2022

NASCAR /

Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse

National /

Indiana Originals announces name change, why they changed it

Indy Style /

Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

International /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image