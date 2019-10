BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 19-year-old Indiana University student who was found unresponsive Monday in a dormitory has been identified.

University officials identified the student as Jessica Tran, a freshman from Indianapolis.

Tran was found at Read Hall, IU confirmed Monday afternoon.

The student’s cause of death has not yet been determined as of Tuesday morning, but foul play or self-harm was not suspected, IU said.