IU student riding scooter in serious condition after being struck by vehicle

by: Jay Adkins
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana University student is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash involving a scooter Thursday.

At 11:17 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Indiana University Police Department responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and 10th Street. According to officials, the student was riding their scooter west on 10th Street when it collided into a vehicle. The student was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

