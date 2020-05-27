IU to hold in-person, online classes in fall, create single-occupancy dorm rooms

Indiana University President Michael McRobbie speaks onstage during the New York Times Schools for Tomorrow conference at New York Times Building on Sept. 17, 2015, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University said Wednesday its fall semester will be a mix of in-person and online courses with extensive safety measures and cleaning protocols in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, most residence hall rooms on IU campuses will be single occupancy. But following a rigorous exemption process, shared rooms will be available for students who may want to choose a roommate.

Also, IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced in a letter, the 2020-2021 academic calendar dates will be adjusted: Also, IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced in a letter, the 2020-2021 academic calendar will be adjusted.

Fall semester, Aug. 24 to Dec. 20: Classes may meet in-person or online until Nov. 20. Beginning Nov. 30, classes will move to online only.

Classes may meet in-person or online until Nov. 20. Beginning Nov. 30, classes will move to online only. Spring semester, Jan. 19 to May 9: Classes will meet online through Feb. 7, then begin in-person or remain online — depending on the class — through the remainder of the semester.

Classes will meet online through Feb. 7, then begin in-person or remain online — depending on the class — through the remainder of the semester. The revised academic calendar also provides additional options for innovative courses and flexibility in learning through a new, online winter session , Nov. 30 to Feb. 7. It provides an opportunity for additional credit hours.

, Nov. 30 to Feb. 7. It provides an opportunity for additional credit hours. Undergraduate students who take advantage of IU’s banded tuition rates can include courses from the fall semester, winter session or spring semester as part of the new calendar without any additional cost.

The announcement followed a report from the IU Restart Committee that he released to IU faculty and staff last week.

Exact details on tuition, fees and registration, and residence hall information for each campus will be provided in the coming days.

More information on the fall semester is being posted online.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on May 25, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests by date.