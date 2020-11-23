IUPUI epidemiologist says negative virus test can give false sense of security to travelers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone who recently got a negative COVID-19 test may still not be safe to travel to go see family for Thanksgiving.

Dominique Davison was excited to hit the road Monday to see family in Gary for the holiday, but, in the back of her mind, “Yeah, I’m very worried about the virus,” she said.

Davison said took along plenty of hand sanitizer and even got received a negative test for COVID-19 before her drive north.

People who get tested as hear “negative” may think they are usually in the clear, but that might not be the case, according to Thomas Duszynski, an epidemiologist at Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis. He said it’s possible that negative COVID test could give you a false sense of security.

“I wouldn’t use the test, though, to say I’m 100% safe — especially if you’ve had other exposures or if you’ve been out in public — because you could be in that incubation window to where the test may not detect the fact that you actually have the disease yet,” Duszynski said.

Trending Headlines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said travel increases people’s chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. The highest transportation risk is layovers during flights while the lowest risk is short trips by car with members of your household while making no stops along the way.

“If you’re going to travel by yourself in the car, think about ‘Well, can I do it in one day to where I don’t have to stop anywhere and spend the night and potentially expose myself there.”

Davison said she planned to drive drive straight to Gary without stopping and to get tested again for COVID-19 when she returns to Indianapolis.

On Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,606 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus. A total of 300,913 Hoosiers have tested positive. Also, the state said Monday, 27 more Hoosiers have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,067.

Web links

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Nov. 19, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.

March 6: Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor.

Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) confirms the first case in Indiana. Officials say the Marion County resident had recently traveled to Boston to attend a BioGen conference as a contractor. March 8: ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Noblesville Schools say a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive.

ISDH confirms a second case. An adult in Hendricks County who had also traveled to the BioGen conference was placed in isolation. Noblesville Schools say a parent and that parent’s children will be self-quarantining after attending an out-of-state event where someone else tested positive. March 9: Avon Community School Corp. says a student on March 8 tested positive.

Avon Community School Corp. says a student on March 8 tested positive. March 10: ISDH launches an online tracker. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors.

ISDH launches an online tracker. Ball State University basketball fans learn the Mid-American Conference tourney will have no fans in the stands. Three businesses operating nursing homes in Indiana announce they will no longer allow visitors. March 11 : The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announces all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University suspends in-person classes the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspends all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University and the University of Indianapolis extend spring break, after which they will have virtual classes.

: The Indianapolis-based NCAA announces the Final Four basketball tournaments will be conducted with essential staff and limited family attendance. The Big Ten announces all sports events, including the men’s basketball tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, will have no fans starting March 12. Ball State University suspends in-person classes the rest of the spring semester. NBA suspends all games, including the Indiana Pacers, until further notice. Butler University and the University of Indianapolis extend spring break, after which they will have virtual classes. March 12 : Gov. Eric Holcomb announces new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The NCAA cancels its basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspends all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspends its season. Indy Eleven says it will reschedule four matches. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled.

: Gov. Eric Holcomb announces new protections that led to extended public school closings and the cancellation of large events across the state. The NCAA cancels its basketball tournaments. The Big Ten suspends all sporting events through the winter and spring seasons. The league including the Indy Fuel hockey team suspends its season. Indy Eleven says it will reschedule four matches. Indianapolis’ annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is canceled. March 13: The Indiana High School Athletic Association postpones the boys basketball tournament. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shuts down and lays off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty. Gov. Holcomb announces actions including the elimination of Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and the lifting of limits on the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles. Franklin College says it will begin online classes March 18 and empty residence halls of students in two days. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis closes indefinitely. The Indianapolis Public Library joins other libraries across Indiana and closes all facilities indefinitely.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association postpones the boys basketball tournament. Wayzata Home Products, a Connersville cabinet maker, shuts down and lays off its entire workforce due to market uncertainty. Gov. Holcomb announces actions including the elimination of Medicaid co-pays for COVID-19 testing and the lifting of limits on the number of work hours per day for drivers of commercial vehicles. Franklin College says it will begin online classes March 18 and empty residence halls of students in two days. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis closes indefinitely. The Indianapolis Public Library joins other libraries across Indiana and closes all facilities indefinitely. March 14: The Indiana Gaming Commission says all licensed gaming and racing operations will close in two days for an indefinite period.

The Indiana Gaming Commission says all licensed gaming and racing operations will close in two days for an indefinite period. March 15: Indiana had its first death. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces it will suspend all elective, non-urgent surgeries.

Indiana had its first death. St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis announces it will suspend all elective, non-urgent surgeries. March 16 : Indiana had its second death. Gov. Holcomb announced the first Hoosier death. He closes bars, restaurants and nightclubs to in-person patrons, but maintains carryout and delivery services.

: Indiana had its second death. Gov. Holcomb announced the first Hoosier death. He closes bars, restaurants and nightclubs to in-person patrons, but maintains carryout and delivery services. March 17: Indiana had its third and fourth deaths. ISDH announces Indiana’s second death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops cancel masses indefinitely. Gov. Holcomb activates the National Guard. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities cancel May commencement ceremonies.

Indiana had its third and fourth deaths. ISDH announces Indiana’s second death. Indiana’s Catholic bishops cancel masses indefinitely. Gov. Holcomb activates the National Guard. Purdue, Butler and Indiana State universities cancel May commencement ceremonies. March 18: Indiana had its fifth death. Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana. The 500 Festival suspends all events. Simon Property Group closes all malls and retail properties.

Indiana had its fifth death. Eli Lilly and Co. says it will use its labs to speed up testing in Indiana. The 500 Festival suspends all events. Simon Property Group closes all malls and retail properties. March 19: Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s state of emergency into May. Holcomb says he’ll close all K-12 public and nonpublic schools. Standardized testing was canceled. The state’s income-tax and corporate-tax payment deadline was extended to July 15. Holcomb says the state will waive job search requirements for people applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was canceled. The Marion County Emergency Operations Center upgrades to Level 1 status.

Gov. Holcomb extends Indiana’s state of emergency into May. Holcomb says he’ll close all K-12 public and nonpublic schools. Standardized testing was canceled. The state’s income-tax and corporate-tax payment deadline was extended to July 15. Holcomb says the state will waive job search requirements for people applying for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The IHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament was canceled. The Marion County Emergency Operations Center upgrades to Level 1 status. March 20: Indiana’s death toll rose to 9. ISDH announces Indiana’s third death. Gov. Holcomb moves the state’s primary election to June 2. Indiana University says it is postponing May commencement ceremonies on all campuses.

Indiana’s death toll rose to 9. ISDH announces Indiana’s third death. Gov. Holcomb moves the state’s primary election to June 2. Indiana University says it is postponing May commencement ceremonies on all campuses. March 21: Indiana’s death toll rises to 14. ISDH announces Indiana’s fourth death. Indiana National Guard says it and the Department of Transportation are distributing medical supplies to hospitals.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 14. ISDH announces Indiana’s fourth death. Indiana National Guard says it and the Department of Transportation are distributing medical supplies to hospitals. March 22 : Indiana’s death toll rises to 19. ISDH announces seven deaths.

: Indiana’s death toll rises to 19. ISDH announces seven deaths. March 23: Indiana’s death toll rises to 24. Holcomb orders Hoosiers deemed nonessential to “stay at home” from March 24-April 7. Eli Lilly & Co. begins drive-thru testing for the coronavirus for health care workers with a doctor’s order. Ball State University cancels the May commencement.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 24. Holcomb orders Hoosiers deemed nonessential to “stay at home” from March 24-April 7. Eli Lilly & Co. begins drive-thru testing for the coronavirus for health care workers with a doctor’s order. Ball State University cancels the May commencement. March 24: Indiana’s death toll rises to 29. Fred Payne of Indiana Workforce Development says any Hoosiers out of work, including temporary layoffs, are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 29. Fred Payne of Indiana Workforce Development says any Hoosiers out of work, including temporary layoffs, are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits. March 25: Indiana’s death toll rises to 35. Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces the Indianapolis 500 is moved to Aug. 23.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 35. Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces the Indianapolis 500 is moved to Aug. 23. March 26: Indiana’s death toll rises to 44.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 44. March 27: Indiana’s death toll rises to 47.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 47. March 28 : Indiana’s death toll rises to 58.

: Indiana’s death toll rises to 58. March 29 : Indiana’s death toll rises to 76.

: Indiana’s death toll rises to 76. March 30: Indiana’s death toll rises to 91.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 91. March 31: Indiana’s death toll rises above 100, to 113. Gov. Holcomb extends the limits of bars and restaurants to offer only “to go” and “carryout” through April 6. Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, asked about when Indiana will be in a surge of COVID-19 cases, says she thinks the surge is starting.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 100, to 113. Gov. Holcomb extends the limits of bars and restaurants to offer only “to go” and “carryout” through April 6. Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, asked about when Indiana will be in a surge of COVID-19 cases, says she thinks the surge is starting. April 1: Officials extend Marion County’s “stay at home” order through May 1. Marion County health officials say they will start COVID-19 testing services for front-line employees.

Officials extend Marion County’s “stay at home” order through May 1. Marion County health officials say they will start COVID-19 testing services for front-line employees. April 2: The state announces K-12 schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. The Indiana High School Athletic Association cancels spring sports seasons.

The state announces K-12 schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. The Indiana High School Athletic Association cancels spring sports seasons. April 3: Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order through April 20. The state receives a federal Major Disaster Declaration for all 92 counties. The Indiana National Guard says it, the Army Corps of Engineers and state health officials will begin to assess sites for alternate health care facilities.

Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order through April 20. The state receives a federal Major Disaster Declaration for all 92 counties. The Indiana National Guard says it, the Army Corps of Engineers and state health officials will begin to assess sites for alternate health care facilities. April 4: Indiana’s death toll rises above 200.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 200. April 6: The state reports a Madison County nursing home has had 11 deaths. Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order through April 20. He also limits additional businesses to carry-out only.

The state reports a Madison County nursing home has had 11 deaths. Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order through April 20. He also limits additional businesses to carry-out only. April 7: Indiana’s death toll rises above 300. Indiana health commissioner Box says four long-term care facilities have 22 deaths that appear to be related to COVID-19.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 300. Indiana health commissioner Box says four long-term care facilities have 22 deaths that appear to be related to COVID-19. April 10 : ISDH said 24 residents of a long-term care facility in Madison County have died from COVID-related illness.

: ISDH said 24 residents of a long-term care facility in Madison County have died from COVID-related illness. April 11: Indiana’s death toll rises above 400.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 400. April 14: Indiana’s death toll rises above 500.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 500. April 16: Indiana records more than 10,000 positive coronavirus tests. The governor says he expects Indiana to experience a reopening in early May.

Indiana records more than 10,000 positive coronavirus tests. The governor says he expects Indiana to experience a reopening in early May. April 17: Indiana’s death toll rises above 600. The governor says that he will extend the “stay at home” order through May 1.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 600. The governor says that he will extend the “stay at home” order through May 1. April 20: Indiana’s death toll rises above 700. Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order to May 1. The governor also says, if the medical supply chain is in good shape, other elective medical procedures can resume April 27.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 700. Gov. Holcomb extends the “stay at home” order to May 1. The governor also says, if the medical supply chain is in good shape, other elective medical procedures can resume April 27. April 22: Indiana’s death toll rises above 800. The Tyson facility in Logansport voluntarily closes so 2,200 employees can be tested for COVID-19.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 800. The Tyson facility in Logansport voluntarily closes so 2,200 employees can be tested for COVID-19. April 24: Indiana’s death toll rises above 900. The Indianapolis City-County Council approves $25 million to help small businesses. Fishers City Council creates a city health department with a plan to test every resident.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 900. The Indianapolis City-County Council approves $25 million to help small businesses. Fishers City Council creates a city health department with a plan to test every resident. April 25: ISDH says it will launch an antibody testing study for Hoosiers; thousands of residents were randomly selected to participate in the study.

ISDH says it will launch an antibody testing study for Hoosiers; thousands of residents were randomly selected to participate in the study. April 27: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,000.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,000. April 28: Indiana officials say they will open COVID-19 testing to more Hoosiers, with expanded criteria and new testing services at 20 sites around the state.

Indiana officials say they will open COVID-19 testing to more Hoosiers, with expanded criteria and new testing services at 20 sites around the state. April 29: The state says it will spent $43 million on contact tracing.

The state says it will spent $43 million on contact tracing. April 30: Indianapolis extends its stay-at-home order through May 15.

Indianapolis extends its stay-at-home order through May 15. May 1: Gov. Holcomb announces a phased reopening plan for the state of Indiana. He also extends the stay-at-home order to May 4.

Gov. Holcomb announces a phased reopening plan for the state of Indiana. He also extends the stay-at-home order to May 4. May 3: Indiana records more than 20,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 20,000 positive coronavirus tests. May 4: Indiana enters Stage 2 of its Back on Track plan, which excludes Cass County until May 18, and Lake and Marion counties until May 11.

Indiana enters Stage 2 of its Back on Track plan, which excludes Cass County until May 18, and Lake and Marion counties until May 11. May 6: The state begins testing for all Hoosiers at 20 sites, with plans to expand the number of sites to 50 in a week. Ivy Tech Community College says it will continue virtual classes when summer courses begin in June.

The state begins testing for all Hoosiers at 20 sites, with plans to expand the number of sites to 50 in a week. Ivy Tech Community College says it will continue virtual classes when summer courses begin in June. May 8: Cris Johnston, director of the Office of Budget and Management, says the state missed out on nearly $1 billion in anticipated April revenues; all state agencies will be given budget-cutting goals. Purdue University OKs plans to reopen for the fall semester with social distancing and other safety measures.

Cris Johnston, director of the Office of Budget and Management, says the state missed out on nearly $1 billion in anticipated April revenues; all state agencies will be given budget-cutting goals. Purdue University OKs plans to reopen for the fall semester with social distancing and other safety measures. May 10: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,500.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,500. May 13: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,600.The first phase of a state-sponsored study of the coronavirus estimated about 186,000 Hoosiers had COVID-19 or the antibodies for the novel virus by May 1. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for limited reopenings of worship services, retail establishments, libraries and restaurants.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,600.The first phase of a state-sponsored study of the coronavirus estimated about 186,000 Hoosiers had COVID-19 or the antibodies for the novel virus by May 1. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans for limited reopenings of worship services, retail establishments, libraries and restaurants. May 15: Simon Property Group reopens Castleton Square Mall, Circle Centre Mall, and Fashion Mall at Keystone

Simon Property Group reopens Castleton Square Mall, Circle Centre Mall, and Fashion Mall at Keystone May 16: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,700.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,700. May 17: Marion County’s death toll rises above 500.

Marion County’s death toll rises above 500. May 18: Indiana reports its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a child. The Farbest Foods turkey-processing plant in Huntingburg is closed for three days; 91 people had tested positive there.

Indiana reports its first case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in a child. The Farbest Foods turkey-processing plant in Huntingburg is closed for three days; 91 people had tested positive there. May 19: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,800.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,800. May 21: Indiana records more than 30,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 30,000 positive coronavirus tests. May 22: Indiana advances to Stage 3 of the Back on Track reopening plan. Indianapolis closes portions of five streets to allow restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining only.

Indiana advances to Stage 3 of the Back on Track reopening plan. Indianapolis closes portions of five streets to allow restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining only. May 23: Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,900.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 1,900. May 27: The U.S. death toll rises above 100,000. Indiana University says the fall semester will have in-person and online courses, plus an adjusted calendar through May 2021. Ball State University says the fall semester will be 13 straight weeks of in-person classes with no day off on Labor Day and no fall break.

The U.S. death toll rises above 100,000. Indiana University says the fall semester will have in-person and online courses, plus an adjusted calendar through May 2021. Ball State University says the fall semester will be 13 straight weeks of in-person classes with no day off on Labor Day and no fall break. May 28: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,000.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,000. May 29: Places of worship in Marion County can begin holding indoor services at 50% capacity with proper social distancing. Jim Schellinger, Indiana secretary of commerce, said the federal Paycheck Protection Program has made 73,430 loans in Indiana totaling $9,379,164,461, the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has made 5,070 loans in Indiana totaling $445,428,500, and the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans Advance program has made 38,365 grants in Indiana totaling $136,554,000.

Places of worship in Marion County can begin holding indoor services at 50% capacity with proper social distancing. Jim Schellinger, Indiana secretary of commerce, said the federal Paycheck Protection Program has made 73,430 loans in Indiana totaling $9,379,164,461, the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program has made 5,070 loans in Indiana totaling $445,428,500, and the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans Advance program has made 38,365 grants in Indiana totaling $136,554,000. June 1: Marion County restaurants begins serving customers indoors and outdoors with 50% capacity. Marion County salons, tattoo parlors reopen by appointment only. Marion County gyms, fitness centers and pools reopen with 50% capacity and no contact sports. However, a Marion County curfew that began the night of May 31 and continued into the morning of June 3 after rioting impacted the reopening of some businesses.

Marion County restaurants begins serving customers indoors and outdoors with 50% capacity. Marion County salons, tattoo parlors reopen by appointment only. Marion County gyms, fitness centers and pools reopen with 50% capacity and no contact sports. However, a Marion County curfew that began the night of May 31 and continued into the morning of June 3 after rioting impacted the reopening of some businesses. June 2: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,100.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,100. June 3: Phase 2 of statewide testing of random Hoosiers by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and the Indiana State Department of Health begins.

Phase 2 of statewide testing of random Hoosiers by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI and the Indiana State Department of Health begins. June 5: Indiana reports May tax revenues were 20% short of projections made before the coronavirus closings started.

Indiana reports May tax revenues were 20% short of projections made before the coronavirus closings started. June 8: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,200. Indianapolis leaders agree to spend $79 million in coronavirus relief funding on contact tracing, rent relief, personal protective equipment and support for small businesses.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,200. Indianapolis leaders agree to spend $79 million in coronavirus relief funding on contact tracing, rent relief, personal protective equipment and support for small businesses. June 12: Indiana, excluding Marion County, advances to Stage 4 of reopening plan.

Indiana, excluding Marion County, advances to Stage 4 of reopening plan. June 14: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,300.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,300. June 15: Casinos and parimutuel racing reopen in the state. Marion County’s public libraries begin a phased reopening.

Casinos and parimutuel racing reopen in the state. Marion County’s public libraries begin a phased reopening. June 19: Marion County advances to Stage 4 of state’s reopening plan.

Marion County advances to Stage 4 of state’s reopening plan. June 20: Indiana’s death toll rises to 2,400.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 2,400. June 24: The governor says the state’s moratorium on the eviction on renters will be extended through July. Indiana announces it will create a rental assistance program July 13. Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor says the state’s moratorium on the eviction on renters will be extended through July. Indiana announces it will create a rental assistance program July 13. Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon says he has tested positive for COVID-19. June 27: Indiana hospitalizations for COVID-19 begin to increase, with about 33 new patients a day through July 1.

Indiana hospitalizations for COVID-19 begin to increase, with about 33 new patients a day through July 1. July 1: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,500. The governor pauses Stage 5 final reopening plan, announces Stage 4.5 from July 4-17.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,500. The governor pauses Stage 5 final reopening plan, announces Stage 4.5 from July 4-17. July 4: Indiana’s Stage 4.5 reopening plan begins.

Indiana’s Stage 4.5 reopening plan begins. July 9: Indiana records more than 50,000 positive coronavirus tests. Marion County mandates mask-wearing.

Indiana records more than 50,000 positive coronavirus tests. Marion County mandates mask-wearing. July 10: Indianapolis Public Schools announces its reopening plans.

Indianapolis Public Schools announces its reopening plans. July 11: Indy Eleven resumes 2020 season with victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis reopens.

Indy Eleven resumes 2020 season with victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis reopens. July 12: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,600.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,600. July 13: Indiana begins rental assistance program for all counties but Marion County. Marion County begins its own rental assistance program.

Indiana begins rental assistance program for all counties but Marion County. Marion County begins its own rental assistance program. July 15: Indiana announces the Stage 4.5 reopening plan will continue another two weeks. The WNBA season will begin.

Indiana announces the Stage 4.5 reopening plan will continue another two weeks. The WNBA season will begin. July 16: Indianapolis suspends applications for its rental assistance program due to overwhelming demand.

Indianapolis suspends applications for its rental assistance program due to overwhelming demand. July 22: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,700.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,700. July 23: Indiana records more than 60,000 positive coronavirus tests. MLB begins delayed season.

Indiana records more than 60,000 positive coronavirus tests. MLB begins delayed season. July 24: Bars, taverns and nightclubs in Indianapolis are shut down again. City officials also return to other previous restrictions.

Bars, taverns and nightclubs in Indianapolis are shut down again. City officials also return to other previous restrictions. July 25: Indiana Fever begins WNBA season after delays.

Indiana Fever begins WNBA season after delays. July 27: Indiana governor’s order to wear face coverings begins. Great Lakes Valley Conference, which including University of Indianapolis, postpones most fall sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball, until spring.

Indiana governor’s order to wear face coverings begins. Great Lakes Valley Conference, which including University of Indianapolis, postpones most fall sports, including football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball, until spring. July 30: NBA season resumes.

NBA season resumes. Aug. 2: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,800.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,800. Aug. 4: Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500 will be run without fans.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway announces the Aug. 23 Indianapolis 500 will be run without fans. Aug. 5: With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana jumps to a total of 70,993 positive coronavirus tests.

With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana jumps to a total of 70,993 positive coronavirus tests. Aug. 10: Indiana records more than 75,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 75,000 positive coronavirus tests. Aug. 11: The Big Ten announces it won’t play football this fall.

The Big Ten announces it won’t play football this fall. Aug. 12: Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,900. With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana records more than 77,000 positive coronavirus tests. Delta Middle School and Delta High School were closed through Aug. 24 after 228 students went into quarantine; students were moved to e-learning.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 2,900. With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana records more than 77,000 positive coronavirus tests. Delta Middle School and Delta High School were closed through Aug. 24 after 228 students went into quarantine; students were moved to e-learning. Aug. 13: With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana records more than 78,000 positive coronavirus tests.

With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana records more than 78,000 positive coronavirus tests. Aug. 14: With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana records more than 79,000 positive coronavirus tests.

With more than 1,000 positive tests reported in a single day, Indiana records more than 79,000 positive coronavirus tests. Aug. 17: Indianapolis Public Schools restarts with online-only classes. News 8 learns the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will not happen on Presidents Day weekend in 2021.

Indianapolis Public Schools restarts with online-only classes. News 8 learns the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will not happen on Presidents Day weekend in 2021. Aug. 20: Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,000. Purdue University suspends 36 students after a party at a co-op.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,000. Purdue University suspends 36 students after a party at a co-op. Aug. 21: Indiana high school football season begins with some teams not playing due to COVID-19 concerns.

Indiana high school football season begins with some teams not playing due to COVID-19 concerns. Aug. 23: Butler University tells undergraduates that instruction will occur remotely for the first two weeks of the semester, starting Aug. 24, instead of in classrooms.

Butler University tells undergraduates that instruction will occur remotely for the first two weeks of the semester, starting Aug. 24, instead of in classrooms. Aug. 24: Purdue, Indiana, IUPUI and Ball State universities resume in-person classes.

Purdue, Indiana, IUPUI and Ball State universities resume in-person classes. Aug. 25: Reports say a fraternity, a sorority and a cooperative house at Purdue University are under quarantines.

Reports say a fraternity, a sorority and a cooperative house at Purdue University are under quarantines. Aug. 26: Indiana records more than 90,000 positive coronavirus tests. Gov. Holcomb extends the mask mandate through Sept. 25. Indiana’s rental assistance program will take applications for one last day.

Indiana records more than 90,000 positive coronavirus tests. Gov. Holcomb extends the mask mandate through Sept. 25. Indiana’s rental assistance program will take applications for one last day. Aug. 27: Indiana University says eight Greek houses are under 14-day quarantines.

Indiana University says eight Greek houses are under 14-day quarantines. Aug. 30: Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,100.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,100. Sept. 2: Indiana records more than 96,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indiana University tells 30 Greek houses in Bloomington to quarantine.

Indiana records more than 96,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indiana University tells 30 Greek houses in Bloomington to quarantine. Sept. 6: Indiana records more than 100,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 100,000 positive coronavirus tests. Sept. 8: Marion County allows bars and nightclubs to reopen with 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors.

Marion County allows bars and nightclubs to reopen with 25% capacity indoors and 50% capacity outdoors. Sept. 9: Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,200.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,200. Sept. 12: Indiana records more than 105,000 positive coronavirus tests. The Indianapolis Colts open their season with a loss in a Jacksonville stadium with a limited number of fans.

Indiana records more than 105,000 positive coronavirus tests. The Indianapolis Colts open their season with a loss in a Jacksonville stadium with a limited number of fans. Sept. 18: Indiana records more than 110,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 110,000 positive coronavirus tests. Sept. 19: Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,300.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,300. Sept. 21: The Indianapolis Colts home opener is limited to 2,500 fans.

The Indianapolis Colts home opener is limited to 2,500 fans. Sept. 23: Gov. Eric Holcomb extends the mask mandate through Oct. 17.

Gov. Eric Holcomb extends the mask mandate through Oct. 17. Sept. 24: Indiana records more than 115,000 positive coronavirus tests. The state’s mask mandate is extended through Oct. 17.

Indiana records more than 115,000 positive coronavirus tests. The state’s mask mandate is extended through Oct. 17. Sept. 25: The Mid-American Conference announces it will start a six-game football season Nov. 4, with the championship game Dec. 18 or 19.

The Mid-American Conference announces it will start a six-game football season Nov. 4, with the championship game Dec. 18 or 19. Sept. 26: Indiana advances to a revised Stage 5 of Indiana Back on Track plan with relaxed limits on gatherings, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and more. Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe counties decided to have more restrictive limits, however.

Indiana advances to a revised Stage 5 of Indiana Back on Track plan with relaxed limits on gatherings, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and more. Marion, Monroe and Tippecanoe counties decided to have more restrictive limits, however. Sept. 27: Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,400. The Indianapolis Colts second home game is limited to 7,500 fans.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,400. The Indianapolis Colts second home game is limited to 7,500 fans. Sept. 28: Purdue University says it’s suspended 14 students, including 13 student-athletes, for violations of a pledge designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on campus.

Purdue University says it’s suspended 14 students, including 13 student-athletes, for violations of a pledge designed to curb the coronavirus pandemic on campus. Sept. 30: The Indiana State Department of Health’s online coronavirus dashboard began showing data on positive coronavirus cases in Indiana schools.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s online coronavirus dashboard began showing data on positive coronavirus cases in Indiana schools. Oct. 1: IU’s website shows two additional fraternities and a sorority at the Bloomington campus have been issued “cease and desist” orders.

IU’s website shows two additional fraternities and a sorority at the Bloomington campus have been issued “cease and desist” orders. Oct. 2: Franklin College suspends classes and moves to virtual education and activities through Oct. 9 after a “concerning and unusual” increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19.

Franklin College suspends classes and moves to virtual education and activities through Oct. 9 after a “concerning and unusual” increase in the positivity rate for COVID-19. Oct. 3: Indiana records more than 125,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 125,000 positive coronavirus tests. Oct. 4: Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,500.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,500. Oct. 10: Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,600.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,600. Oct. 11: Indiana records more than 136,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 136,000 positive coronavirus tests. Oct. 12: Franklin College returns to in-person classes.

Franklin College returns to in-person classes. Oct. 13: Indianapolis-based drugmaker Lilly pauses its trial of a combination antibody treatment for coronavirus for safety reasons.

Indianapolis-based drugmaker Lilly pauses its trial of a combination antibody treatment for coronavirus for safety reasons. Oct. 14: Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announces she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Indiana health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announces she has tested positive for COVID-19. Oct. 15: Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,700. Gov. Holcomb issues executive order to extend mask mandate and Stage 5 reopening plan.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,700. Gov. Holcomb issues executive order to extend mask mandate and Stage 5 reopening plan. Oct. 16: Indiana records more than 145,000 positive coronavirus cases.

Indiana records more than 145,000 positive coronavirus cases. Oct. 18: The Indianapolis Colts third home game was limited to 12,500 fans.

The Indianapolis Colts third home game was limited to 12,500 fans. Oct. 19: Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,800. Indiana records more than 150,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 3,800. Indiana records more than 150,000 positive coronavirus tests. Oct. 21: Indiana records more than 155,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 155,000 positive coronavirus tests. Oct. 22: Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,900.

Indiana’s death toll rises to 3,900. Oct. 23: The Big Ten begins its football season.

The Big Ten begins its football season. Oct. 26: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,000.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,000. Oct. 29: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,100. Indiana records more than 175,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,100. Indiana records more than 175,000 positive coronavirus tests. Oct. 30: Gov. Holcomb extends the public health emergency through Dec. 1.

Gov. Holcomb extends the public health emergency through Dec. 1. Nov. 1: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,200. Indiana records more than 185,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indiana National Guard to begin deploying to long-term care facilities to provide coronavirus assistance.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,200. Indiana records more than 185,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indiana National Guard to begin deploying to long-term care facilities to provide coronavirus assistance. Nov. 3: Indiana records more than 191,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 191,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 4: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,300. Indiana records more than 196,000 positive coronavirus tests. The Mid-American Conference football teams begins its six-game regular season.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,300. Indiana records more than 196,000 positive coronavirus tests. The Mid-American Conference football teams begins its six-game regular season. Nov. 5: Indiana records more than 200,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 200,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 6: Indiana records more than 205,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 205,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 7: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,400. Indiana records more than 210,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,400. Indiana records more than 210,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 8: The Indianapolis Colts fourth home game was limited to 12,500 fans. Indiana records more than 214,000 positive coronavirus tests.

The Indianapolis Colts fourth home game was limited to 12,500 fans. Indiana records more than 214,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 9: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,500. Indiana records more than 219,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,500. Indiana records more than 219,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 10: Indiana records more than 224,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 224,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 11: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,600. Indiana records more than 230,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,600. Indiana records more than 230,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 12: Indianapolis calls for schools to go to virtual learning by Nov. 30. Indiana records more than 236,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indianapolis calls for schools to go to virtual learning by Nov. 30. Indiana records more than 236,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 13: Indiana records more than 244,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 244,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 14: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,700. Indiana records more than 251,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,700. Indiana records more than 251,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 15: Indiana records more than 256,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indiana adds coronavirus-control restrictions for all businesses and gatherings in counties with the highest number of new cases as part of an update to the statewide COVID-19 pandemic response.

Indiana records more than 256,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indiana adds coronavirus-control restrictions for all businesses and gatherings in counties with the highest number of new cases as part of an update to the statewide COVID-19 pandemic response. Nov. 16: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,800. Indiana records more than 262,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indianapolis limits capacity inside bars, private clubs, fraternal organizations and gyms to 25%; inside restaurants, libraries, funeral homes, swimming pools and shopping malls’ food courts to 50%; and inside religious services to 75%. Marion County Health Department requires preregistration for COVID-19 testing after increased demand at three drive-thru locations.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,800. Indiana records more than 262,000 positive coronavirus tests. Indianapolis limits capacity inside bars, private clubs, fraternal organizations and gyms to 25%; inside restaurants, libraries, funeral homes, swimming pools and shopping malls’ food courts to 50%; and inside religious services to 75%. Marion County Health Department requires preregistration for COVID-19 testing after increased demand at three drive-thru locations. Nov. 17: Indiana records more than 268,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 268,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 18: Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,900. Indiana records more than 275,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana’s death toll rises above 4,900. Indiana records more than 275,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 19: Indiana records more than 282,000 positive coronavirus tests.

Indiana records more than 282,000 positive coronavirus tests. Nov. 23: Indianapolis Public Schools to return to virtual learning through Jan. 18. Lawrence Township Schools also will return to virtual instruction.

Indianapolis Public Schools to return to virtual learning through Jan. 18. Lawrence Township Schools also will return to virtual instruction. Nov. 25: The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin the day before Thanksgiving with no fans in the stands.

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball seasons will begin the day before Thanksgiving with no fans in the stands. Dec. 12: Indiana’s mask mandate is set to expire.

Indiana’s mask mandate is set to expire. Dec. 22: NBA to start league’s 75th season, delayed and shortened to a 72-game schedule because of the coronavirus pandemic.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.