IUPUI expert: Political violence a downfall of democracy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Political violence has become a major concern in the lead-up to the election. Aaron Dusso, a political science professor at IUPUI, offered insight. He says some political candidates even tactically exploit violence or encourage it. He calls it one of the ‘downfalls of democracy.”

Dusso says there are three significant reasons political violence has become more normalized:

The rejection of the rule of law.

Denying of political opponents’ legitimacy.

The readiness to diminish the civil liberties of individuals.

Moreover, Dusso says political violence isn’t just limited to the elections. He cited what seems to be a recurring theme for threatening and causing harm to political candidates, like the recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home.

It becomes a real danger not just in its occurrence but in the fact that political elites seem to tolerate it. This is where the danger ramps up significantly. Political elites who not only tolerate this but encourage political violence,” Dusso said.

He also encourages voters not to be intimidated by poll watchers or violent actors bringing guns to polling locations. He says those people are simply at the polls to scare people away.