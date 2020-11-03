IUPUI resumes campus activity after report of man with rifle on campus

UPDATE: At 6:05 p.m., IUPUI said it was resuming normal campus operations after a search of an area where an armed man was reported.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IUPUI’s downtown campus is asking people to take shelter after a report of an armed man near a university building on West Michigan Street.

Just before 6 p.m., the university told students not to go to class and not to come to campus if they were not already there.

The university at 5:30 p.m. said they were searching for two suspects. One is described as a white male with a white shirt and white pants carrying a black-and-brown rifle.

People were told to take safe shelter and lock their doors.

The initial emergency alert from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis came out just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and said an armed subject had been reported near the Informatics and Communications Technology Complex Building at 535 W. Michigan St.

Don’t go to class. If you are on campus, take safe shelter and lock the door. If you are not on campus, do not come to campus. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) November 3, 2020

IUPUI Update: IUPD continues to search the area for two suspects, one a white male with a white shirt and white pants carrying a described black and brown rifle — IUPUI (@IUPUI) November 3, 2020

IUPUI Update: Two white males, one carrying what appeared to be a rifle described as black with brown accents in the area of the ICTC Building, 535 W. Michigan. — IUPUI (@IUPUI) November 3, 2020