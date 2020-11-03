IUPUI resumes campus activity after report of man with rifle on campus

UPDATE: At 6:05 p.m., IUPUI said it was resuming normal campus operations after a search of an area where an armed man was reported.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IUPUI’s downtown campus is asking people to take shelter after a report of an armed man near a university building on West Michigan Street.
Just before 6 p.m., the university told students not to go to class and not to come to campus if they were not already there.
The university at 5:30 p.m. said they were searching for two suspects. One is described as a white male with a white shirt and white pants carrying a black-and-brown rifle.
People were told to take safe shelter and lock their doors.
The initial emergency alert from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis came out just after 5 p.m. Tuesday and said an armed subject had been reported near the Informatics and Communications Technology Complex Building at 535 W. Michigan St.