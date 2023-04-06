IUPUI students and staff learn about drug to reverse overdoses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 2nd-year IUPUI nursing student Macenzie Cochran learned how to administer a nasal spray called Narcan.

“It seems very easy, you just put it up to their nose and squeeze it,” she said.

Narcan contains Naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an overdose. Most overdoses occur after someone takes a drug laced with the synthetic opioid, fentanyl.

The nonprofit Overdose Lifeline hosted the Naloxone training for about two dozen students and staff at the IUPUI School of Nursing Tuesday.

“Individuals are finding fentanyl in drugs they don’t expect to overdose on, like cocaine, Xanax, and Adderall, so it’s dangerous,” Overdose Lifeline Executive Director, Justin Phillips, said.

IUPUI nursing student, Nick Payton, is doing clinical rotations at Indiana University Riley Hospital for Children, and has seen teenagers come in suffering from the effects of an overdose.

“This stuff is vital. We are taught all the time to learn CPR, but I feel like this with the overdoses, especially with fentanyl, being able to use Narcan can save lives just like that,” Payton said.

Overdose Lifeline estimates it distributes 4,500 individual doses of Naloxone per week. The organization says it hosts training sessions on how to administer the doses for schools, businesses, and individuals.