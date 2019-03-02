IUPUI students raising money for Riley Children's Hospital Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Hundreds of IUPUI students will be spending 15 straight hours on their feet.

It's for the 2019 Jagathon Dance Marathon benefiting Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Dances will be on their feet beginning at noon on Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The 2018 Jagathon Dance Marathon raised more than half a million dollars for pediatric research.

For more information or to sign up, click here.