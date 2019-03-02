Local News

IUPUI students raising money for Riley Children's Hospital

Posted: Mar 02, 2019 06:12 AM EST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 06:12 AM EST

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Hundreds of IUPUI students will be spending 15 straight hours on their feet.

It's for the 2019 Jagathon Dance Marathon benefiting Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.

Dances will be on their feet beginning at noon on Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

The 2018 Jagathon Dance Marathon raised more than half a million dollars for pediatric research.

For more information or to sign up, click here.

 

