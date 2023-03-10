IU’s first-ever branded beer unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Upland Brewing Co. unveiled their first official Indiana University Athletics branded beer: Hoosier Gameday Lager.

Upland based the beer on direct feedback from IU fans. The beer has 4.7 alcohol by volume and is decorated with IU’s signature cream and crimson candy stripes.

This is Upland’s first brew that falls into the gameday beer category. A portion of Hoosier Gameday Lager sales will go toward IU student scholarships.

The beer will be available for purchase this August.